Is there a Forgotten Realms battery for spells?

@DerekKunsken Is there a fantasy concept word equivalent for what we call a battery or a capacitor? Some place to store magic? Sure. Many. Me: "Spell Engine" in the Realms, Larry Niven used a big mana wheel, many writers: Ark of the Covenant storesMagic

@AdamShaftoe @DerekKunskenThx! That’s helpful. I’m reading the first draft of my first PIA novel. Quite happy with it, but see some details to name bet… takes my Soul Stone recommendation and backs away quietly* Nothing at all wrong with Soul Stone, but doesn't fit PIA (how things work). Unless the "soul" part is a misnomer

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 5, 2016