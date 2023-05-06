Hey Jeremy! Quick question: is the second feature of the Healer feat intended to work on/revive unconscious characters? If so, what’s the benefit of the first feature? Just that it doesn’t prevent the regaining of further hit points like the second feature does? Yes, and yes
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2018
After use does the
**When you use a healer’s kit to stabilize a dying creature, that creature also regains 1 hit point.** become unavailable also until a Long Rest or just the
**As an action, you can spend one use of a healer’s kit to tend to a creature and restore 1d6 + 4 hit points to it, plus additional hit points equal to the creature’s maximum number of Hit Dice. The creature can’t regain hit points from this feat again until it finishes a short or long rest.**