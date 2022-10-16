Is that true that Loviatar clerics capture Ilmater’s followers to “practice” their church doctrines?

is that true that loviatar clerics enjoys capturing ilmater’s followers to “practice” their church doctrines? The essential element for holiness to Loviatar in putting restraints on someone or inflicting pain on them is that they be willing to receive it. "The yielding is the reverence."

However, Ilmatari are dedicating their suffering to Ilmater, not Loviatar; that irks Her.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 1, 2022