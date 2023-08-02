Is spellcasting not an ability. Some spells go beyond book learning. I think 3.5 had a better context saying verbal and somatic was no as you have not yet been trained to use animal substitutes for sound and animal gestures in place of learned human ones. Later you train to sub.
— Joshua Niedzwiecki (@CONTINGENCY_sys) January 26, 2019
Content for another RPG or for a home brew has no bearing on how D&D officially works, but feel free to take inspiration from any source for your home game!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2019
Yes, that’s an option in 3rd edition.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 27, 2019
You’re definitely free to combine material from different editions in your home game.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 27, 2019