@JeremyECrawford @LordCyler is Magic Missile an attack that hits without an attack roll? It obv. hit since that's in the spell. — Ken Livingston (@undrhil) September 15, 2015

Magic missile isn't intended to be an attack. #DnD https://t.co/S8bOpFinmJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2015

What was it intended for then … https://t.co/auO9AADZAI — Jo D' Lessr Y'Know (@godnojoe) September 16, 2015

@godnojoe It's intended to deal damage. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2015

@godnojoe @JeremyECrawford Seriously, if it's not an attack then what's it good for? Also, it does damage, doesn't that make it an attack? — Rob Weeks (@ZombieSlag) September 16, 2015