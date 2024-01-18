@JeremyECrawford @LordCyler is Magic Missile an attack that hits without an attack roll? It obv. hit since that's in the spell.
Magic missile isn't intended to be an attack. #DnD https://t.co/S8bOpFinmJ
What was it intended for then … https://t.co/auO9AADZAI
@godnojoe It's intended to deal damage.
@godnojoe @JeremyECrawford Seriously, if it's not an attack then what's it good for? Also, it does damage, doesn't that make it an attack?
Dealing damage doesn't make something an attack. An attack roll—or being called an attack—makes it an attack. #DnD https://t.co/GEkcY05aYH
Could you guys seriously not think of a better word for “attack that requires a roll” other than “attack”? You cast a spell at the target, and the target takes damage. Every English-speaking human on Earth would call that an “attack”. This has to be the single most easily avoidable example of confusing terminology I have ever seen in a game.
A fireball isn’t an attack either and yet it deals damage. They are actually very precise with their language.