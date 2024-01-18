Is Magic Missile an attack that hits without an attack roll?

3 thoughts on "Is Magic Missile an attack that hits without an attack roll?

  1. bblackmoor says:

    Could you guys seriously not think of a better word for “attack that requires a roll” other than “attack”? You cast a spell at the target, and the target takes damage. Every English-speaking human on Earth would call that an “attack”. This has to be the single most easily avoidable example of confusing terminology I have ever seen in a game.

    • Zoltar says:

      Bold bblackmoor
      Unfortunately I’m not a DnD Designer and this site is not from wotc, you could ask directly via Twitter to Master Jeremy via Twitter @JeremyECrawford, Master Mike @mikemearls or contact sageadvice@wizards.com

