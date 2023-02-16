Is Life Transference spell intended that you can target yourself with it?

hello @JeremyECrawford, love the new spells in XGtE! But Life Transference wording makes me wonder – is it intended that you can target yourself with it? RAW seems to allow that.
The first sentence of life transference expresses how the spell works: "You sacrifice some of your health to mend another creature's injuries." That's someone else getting healed, not you. #DnD https://t.co/nao8LZ2cHu
