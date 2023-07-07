Hello @JeremyECrawford please could you tell if in DnD 5th ed. is it possible cast find familiar to get a improved familiar, such as Pixie or an Imp? Thanks for help.
— Leandro (@androalmeida) September 6, 2018
The find familiar spell lists the forms that the familiar can assume. Pixie and imp aren't on that list. A warlock with Pact of the Chain gets a longer list.
If you'd like to bond with a pixie or an imp, you need to befriend the creature or somehow bind it to your service. #DnD https://t.co/0D7iavEzWO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018
Thanks for reply, but please I have another question for you: What about variant rules described on Volo's Guide? See attached pic, please. Thanks in advance @JeremyECrawford ! #DnD
— Leandro (@androalmeida) September 6, 2018
A variant rule in D&D doesn't affect how something else works in the game unless your group adopts that variant. If you do adopt it, enjoy! #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018
Yes, that variant is one way a DM can handle familiars.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018