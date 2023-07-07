Hello @JeremyECrawford please could you tell if in DnD 5th ed. is it possible cast find familiar to get a improved familiar, such as Pixie or an Imp? Thanks for help.

The find familiar spell lists the forms that the familiar can assume. Pixie and imp aren't on that list. A warlock with Pact of the Chain gets a longer list.

If you'd like to bond with a pixie or an imp, you need to befriend the creature or somehow bind it to your service. #DnD https://t.co/0D7iavEzWO

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018