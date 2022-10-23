@JeremyECrawford Is it intended for a lvl20 moon druid to full heal by shifting from 1 form to another(or the same) using only bonus action?
Wild Shape doesn't heal you. You assume the hp of a beast form only while you're in that form. #DnD https://t.co/VPYrMIIkNr
@GamingHippyWhat if you assume a beast with a healing ability? Can it then? The Wild Shape class feature doesn't heal you, period. If another ability heals you, that's another matter entirely.
