@JeremyECrawford Is it intended for a lvl20 moon druid to full heal by shifting from 1 form to another(or the same) using only bonus action? — Coord26673 (@Coord26673) April 17, 2017

Wild Shape doesn't heal you. You assume the hp of a beast form only while you're in that form. #DnD https://t.co/VPYrMIIkNr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2017