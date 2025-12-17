@JeremyECrawford Is Invisibility spell broken by using a class/race feature that doesn't involve a spell? (Psionics, Minor Conjuration, etc)
The invisibility spell does keep going as long as whatever you're doing doesn't involve an attack or a spell. #DnD https://t.co/yuQa4WEcd3
@JeremyECrawford By "attack" you mean something involving an attack roll or any offensive action on a creature? https://t.co/b5MaGruwZI
Is something an attack? Yes, if (a) it involves an attack roll or (b) the rules expressly call it an attack. #DnD https://t.co/H3Kgr6thBs
