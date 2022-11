was buying granite for a countertop and saw a deep swirly blue that comes from the sea floor. Is this harvested and traded in the relams? Like Blue Bahia granite, from Brazil? Or Lemurian Blue from Madagascar? Or Sodalite Blue from Brazil?

In the Realms, all of these are known as “bluestone,” and the most beautiful hues are like the best marble in value (3 gp/pound).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) October 8, 2022