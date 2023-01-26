@JeremyECrawford Is Freedom of Movement Broken? It doesn't seem to help a Grappled or Restrained creature, at all. It this a mistake or working as intended? if your speed is 0, how do you expend 5 feet of movement? — Keith (@Glytched) November 20, 2017

Freedom of movement is an example of a feature (an exception) that lets you circumvent a general rule; it lets you spend 5 feet of movement to escape a grapple, even though your speed is 0. Magic! #DnD https://t.co/KuvdyrLXPI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 20, 2017