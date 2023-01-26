@JeremyECrawford Is Freedom of Movement Broken? It doesn't seem to help a Grappled or Restrained creature, at all. It this a mistake or working as intended? if your speed is 0, how do you expend 5 feet of movement?
Freedom of movement is an example of a feature (an exception) that lets you circumvent a general rule; it lets you spend 5 feet of movement to escape a grapple, even though your speed is 0. Magic! #DnD
So under freedom of movement, a creatures speed can be reduced to 0 (non-magically) but they are able to suspend 5ft to escape? So after that, (if in init.) their speed would still be zero for that turn?If you escaped the grapple, your speed isn't 0 any longer.
