@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is commander's strike melee only or can spell attacks be used as well by the affected player? — Dodge Howell (@tdhowell) February 28, 2017

Commander's Strike lets you grant a weapon attack to someone. The attack can be melee or ranged. A weapon attack isn't a spell attack. #DnD https://t.co/L5QmVFiF5G — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 28, 2017