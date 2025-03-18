@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Is commander's strike melee only or can spell attacks be used as well by the affected player?
— Dodge Howell (@tdhowell) February 28, 2017
Commander's Strike lets you grant a weapon attack to someone. The attack can be melee or ranged. A weapon attack isn't a spell attack. #DnD https://t.co/L5QmVFiF5G
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 28, 2017
@JeremyECrawford what about a spell that makes a weapon attack such as blooming blade in the SCAG?
— Em Wizardshark (@emwizardshark) February 28, 2017
Making an attack ≠ casting a spell. #DnD https://t.co/p5rxqKf4k8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 28, 2017
One thought on “Is Commander’s Strike melee only?”
If a multiclassed caster has Commander’s Strike. When they give their ally a weapon attack, is the caster still able to use their Action to Cast a Spell?