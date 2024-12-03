Is a Fire Genasi able to use Produce Flame while in Rage?

One thought on "Is a Fire Genasi able to use Produce Flame while in Rage?"

  1. Marcus Good says:

    A spell is a spell, no matter its source
    And noone can cast while they rage, of course
    Unless of course, the magical force
    Is the famous Greenwood Ed…

