@JeremyECrawford Is a Fire Genasi able to use his/her Produce Flame while in rage, since it's a race feature, or does it count as a spell?
— Joseph Bridgewater (@JOSEPH91304707) October 12, 2016
A spell is a spell, no matter its source. #DnD https://t.co/YHuDSwdiHK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2016
One thought on “Is a Fire Genasi able to use Produce Flame while in Rage?”
A spell is a spell, no matter its source
And noone can cast while they rage, of course
Unless of course, the magical force
Is the famous Greenwood Ed…