Is a creature with reach at disadvantage melee attacking a prone target that is 10ft away?

@JeremyECrawford is a creature with reach (or reach weapon) at disadvantage melee attacking a prone target that is 10ft away (PHB 292) — Latreille Yannick (@laty2212) May 22, 2017

The prone condition imposes disadvantage on any attack roll that originates from an attacker who is more than 5 ft. from the target. #DnD https://t.co/II4XZslk4Q — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 22, 2017

@JeremyECrawford does the prone condition allow a rogue to use uncanny dodge against an attack? — Jim Miller (@pokereleran) May 22, 2017