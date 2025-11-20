Iomandra dragons and dragonborn

@TheImmortalDM..follow up, how did Chromatic and Metallic dragons get along? Thank you Mr. Perkins! In the Iomandra campaign, metallic and chromatic dragons act as described in the MM and don't get along.
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Drawing inspiration (stealing) from Iomandra for my 5e game. How would you stat Dragonborn NPCs?
I'd use the NPC stats in appendix B of the MM but give them one or more dragonborn racial traits from the PH. https://t.co/9nUIKJrnxJ
