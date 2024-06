It seems Investigation can be used instead of Perception for detecting secret doors. Yes?

@duggage It seems Investigation can be used instead of Perception for detecting secret doors(ex Dungeon Delver). Yes? Traps? Typo? Yes, it can be. Depends on situation – perception can find physical signs, investigation allows deduction — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 19, 2014

@duggage Examples – Investigation might reveal trap door hidden beneath a rug by deducing its presence a la Sherlock Holmes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 19, 2014

@duggage Perception might find a hidden door because of its outline in the pattern of bricks of a wall — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 19, 2014