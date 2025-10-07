Introducing 12 year players

@ChrisPerkinsDnD about to introduce my step son and his friend (both 12) to DnD, any advice would be great. — Dean@The CO-OP Couch (@COOPCOUCH) September 4, 2015

If they're like me when I was 12, start them at the front door of the dungeon so they don't murder all the townies! https://t.co/Di8LGaJ0K6 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 4, 2015