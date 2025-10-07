Introducing 12 year players

@ChrisPerkinsDnD about to introduce my step son and his friend (both 12) to DnD, any advice would be great.
— Dean@The CO-OP Couch (@COOPCOUCH) September 4, 2015
If they're like me when I was 12, start them at the front door of the dungeon so they don't murder all the townies! https://t.co/Di8LGaJ0K6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 4, 2015
Also, "roll high" is the only 'rule' they need to know up front. You can explain other rules as situations arise. https://t.co/Di8LGb0BBE
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 4, 2015