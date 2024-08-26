Int checks would be catch all for monster lore recollection? Why left put of rules explicitly?

@newbiedm hey Rodney, Int checks would be catch all for monster lore recollection, right? Why left put of rules explicitly? If you want to allow it at your table, that's fine, but it's not something we expect to be universal. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 24, 2015

@newbiedm We didn't want there to be a default assumption that player characters can just automatically know things about monsters. — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 24, 2015

@Thedeadlyginger @newbiedmI have thrown out 4e monster checks. I allow them to roll an INT check on dragons if they have a book on dragons. I, too, am more inclined to allow the check if there is an in-world justification beyond "I have a high Int." — Rodney Thompson (@wotc_rodney) February 24, 2015