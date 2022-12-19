In the previous SA Compendium “you can take a long rest and not sleep”. Has that changed?

@JeremyECrawford In the previous SA Compendium, you wrote "you can take a long rest and not sleep". Has that changed (new LR rule)?

The latest printings of the PH changed the wording of the long rest rules. It was added to the PH errata (1.22) with the new SA Compendium.The new wording requires 6 hours of sleep. https://t.co/FxtZPlhuLr

I know but olde Sage Advice seemed to imply intent was no need to sleep, yet Errata goes back on that. Let me rephrase: why the change?The old Sage Advice answer was meant to make sense of an ambiguous rule. The rule is now clear, and SA has changed to match it.

