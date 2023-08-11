In D&D if you see one raptor then the ones hidden in the bushes are automatically spotted too? You cannot have a “clever girl” moment when in raptor territory, truly the darkest timeline.

Spotting one creature in D&D doesn't mean you've spotted anyone else. If you and your foe spot each other before fighting, neither of you is surprised. The fact that you're not surprised doesn't make you magically aware of other creatures who might be hidden in the vicinity. #DnD https://t.co/MzpTyBfAU5

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 10, 2019