In Curse of Strahd would you stop a character from simply taking every dark gift?


One thought on “In Curse of Strahd would you stop a character from simply taking every dark gift?

  1. Shaher says:

    I wouldn’t stop them, because the majority of the gifts are temporary, however I would ensure the defects are permanent – Save a wish spell or the like.

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