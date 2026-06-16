@ChrisPerkinsDnD In CoS, would you stop a character from simply taking every dark gift if they are able to keep passing the Charisma save?
— Timothy Munro (@Lynks9) April 18, 2016
Yes. The character is playing with fire and, odds being what they are, will get burned eventually. https://t.co/4zB9VIlCxh
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 18, 2016
One thought on “In Curse of Strahd would you stop a character from simply taking every dark gift?”
I wouldn’t stop them, because the majority of the gifts are temporary, however I would ensure the defects are permanent – Save a wish spell or the like.