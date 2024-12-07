If your character is prof in dex savings throws, do you add your prof bonus to intiative?

@JeremyECrawford I need some Sage Advice: If your char is prof in dex savings throws, do you add your prof bonus to intiative? — Ian S. Coltrin (@iscoltrin) October 19, 2016

Initiative is a Dexterity check, not a Dexterity saving throw. #DnD https://t.co/16QLm1FK6q — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016

@SlyFlourishanother way to put it, was the extra survivability of the moon druids shapechange expected during dev or a surprise? It's expected. There are ways I would refine the feature today, but the core functionality works as intended. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016