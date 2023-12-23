@HellcowKeith @JeremyECrawford I noticed that the Quori and the inspired arent Immune to Unconscious and more notably arent immune to magical sleep.If you were to put a Quori to sleep, where would it go, could another quori invade its dream? would it affect them like banishment?
— sam scott (@appleye4) August 19, 2020
When a dream creature enters the realm of dreams, it's like the movie Inception—mutable realities layered on each other.
Dreams within dreams within dreams within … #DnD https://t.co/6VNBFKvCb6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2020