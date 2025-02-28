@JeremyECrawford on shoving, if you shove a target do you count as moving out of it's range for it to get an Opportunity Attack? — Sywyn (@Sywyn) January 31, 2017

What movement triggers an opportunity attack? See "Opportunity Attacks" (PH, 195), especially the third paragraph. #DnD https://t.co/ESQUm3yaXi — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2017