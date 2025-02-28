@JeremyECrawford on shoving, if you shove a target do you count as moving out of it's range for it to get an Opportunity Attack?
What movement triggers an opportunity attack? See "Opportunity Attacks" (PH, 195), especially the third paragraph. #DnD https://t.co/ESQUm3yaXi
@LeMarcSharmaThanks for the answer, but that means that you can break a grapple for the cost of an attack instead of a full action. That's correct.
