If you paralyze someone can you tie them up?

@mikemearls My whole group was arguing over this. If you "Hold Person" someone. Can you tie them up? or are their limbs locked in place? — Cleric-of-Zarconis (@ZarconistPreist) January 27, 2016

You can tie them up. https://t.co/s6gqx9bkGb — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 27, 2016

@wstolliver @ZarconistPreistI always interpreted it like a mental stun, or hypnotic trance where they had no voluntary control.. same here — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 27, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Hold Person paralyzes, but no mention of falling prone in spell or condition- does this imply that H.P. para is rigid? — Brail (@BrailSays) January 27, 2016

It is true that neither the hold person spell nor the paralyzed condition knocks you prone. #DnD https://t.co/70g84uuCH5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2016