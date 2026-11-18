@JeremyECrawford If you multi-class Barbarian/Monk do BOTH unarmored defense bonuses stack?
— Daniel Vega (@chefwudan) June 5, 2016
The multiclass rules have a section on Unarmored Defense (PH, 164). #DnD https://t.co/Qv0ERWt73A
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 6, 2016
One thought on “If you multi-class Barbarian/Monk do BOTH unarmored defense bonuses stack?”
If you go BOTH barbarian and monk can you choose between the 2. Not that they stack but can you have Dex+Con in one fight and WIs+Dex in another.