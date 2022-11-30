If you kill someone with a tiny chest for Leomund Secret Chest, can someone else use it as a key to summon that chest?

@JeremyECrawford If you kill someone with a tiny chest for L. Secret Chest, can someone else use it as a key to summon that chest? — Keith (@Glytched) July 27, 2017

The replica chest required by Leomund's secret chest is usable only by the spell's caster. #DnD https://t.co/EAoW20LXDE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2017

A fine example of a rules call that makes sense for RAW but is less fun. Why not let them use divination or a quest to unlock the chest? https://t.co/Ack5W4YKjA — Erik Jensen (@daydreamtiger1) July 28, 2017

As DM, I happily facilitate my players' clever/funny/etc. ideas, no matter what the rules say. It's up to each DM whether to do that. #DnD https://t.co/foIZps62NM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2017

@daydreamtiger1 A DM's job is part storyteller. Sometimes you have to toss RAW out the window to tell a good story. — Rich Csuk (@RichCsuk) July 29, 2017

It is RAW that DMs can, and often should, override the game's other rules for the sake of storytelling, amusement, play speed, etc. #DnD https://t.co/Bzi0j8ly6s — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017

Precisely. Mostly I worry about the DMs who feel the need for an official answer on something like this. — Erik Jensen (@daydreamtiger1) July 29, 2017

Rules and official rulings are tools for DMs. The DM decides how to use them in service to a particular group's tastes. #DnD https://t.co/311weE1giR — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017