If you kill someone with a tiny chest for Leomund Secret Chest, can someone else use it as a key to summon that chest?

@JeremyECrawford If you kill someone with a tiny chest for L. Secret Chest, can someone else use it as a key to summon that chest?
— Keith (@Glytched) July 27, 2017
The replica chest required by Leomund's secret chest is usable only by the spell's caster.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2017
A fine example of a rules call that makes sense for RAW but is less fun. Why not let them use divination or a quest to unlock the chest?
— Erik Jensen (@daydreamtiger1) July 28, 2017
As DM, I happily facilitate my players' clever/funny/etc. ideas, no matter what the rules say. It's up to each DM whether to do that.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 28, 2017
@daydreamtiger1 A DM's job is part storyteller. Sometimes you have to toss RAW out the window to tell a good story.
— Rich Csuk (@RichCsuk) July 29, 2017
It is RAW that DMs can, and often should, override the game's other rules for the sake of storytelling, amusement, play speed, etc.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017
Precisely. Mostly I worry about the DMs who feel the need for an official answer on something like this.
— Erik Jensen (@daydreamtiger1) July 29, 2017
Rules and official rulings are tools for DMs. The DM decides how to use them in service to a particular group's tastes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017
That's the purpose of my official rulings: a window into what we intended. The DM always has the final say.It's certainly a window into authorial intent.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 29, 2017