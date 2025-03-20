If you go to 0HP can you short rest after an hour and spend hit dice if you have them?

@JeremyECrawford If you go to 0HP and fall unconscious & stabilize, can you short rest after an hour and spend hit dice if you have them?
— SymphFan (@SymphFan) January 9, 2017
A long rest requires you to have 1 hit point at the start. A short rest has no such requirement. Neither rest requires consciousness. #DnD https://t.co/kvoJ1D3uGJ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2017
@BJNemeth @SymphFanWouldn’t that auto-nullify the 1d4 hours of unconsciousness for being stable w/ 0hp? If you have no HD to spend, you will be unconscious for 1d4 hours.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2017