@ChrisPerkinsDnD Hi, if you give a goodberry to a unconscience person do they get 1 hp? Looking forward to Tuesday! Cheers
— james (@oldejimmy) March 26, 2016
Spell says the berry must be eaten. Can an unconscious person eat? https://t.co/7YUkhb9Re4
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 26, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD hmm that means an unconscious person can't drink a potion either. 😛
— Raz (@Raz_Berry_Ranid) March 26, 2016
Liquid has a much easier time going down. https://t.co/dMukt0CzrQ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 26, 2016
2 thoughts on “If you give a goodberry to a unconscience person do they get 1 hp?”
Good berry juice
Jeremy Crawford has said yes, if using an action, it can be administered to a downed player.