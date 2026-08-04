@ChrisPerkinsDnD Hi, if you give a goodberry to a unconscience person do they get 1 hp? Looking forward to Tuesday! Cheers — james (@oldejimmy) March 26, 2016

Spell says the berry must be eaten. Can an unconscious person eat? https://t.co/7YUkhb9Re4 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 26, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD hmm that means an unconscious person can't drink a potion either. 😛 — Raz (@Raz_Berry_Ranid) March 26, 2016