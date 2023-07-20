I really love 5e, but I am getting increasingly disappointed with the support you guys are giving it. It feels like you all spend way too much time on Twitch and not enough time on QA. If you find concrete problems in one of our books, please let me know. We look into such things regularly so that we can (a) correct errors and (b) improves processes to avoid them as much as possible in the future.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 28, 2018