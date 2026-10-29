@DPennyway If you cast Freezing Sphere to create a slingstone bead, and then cast it again, can you use Extra Attack to throw both at once? yes, you would hurl each one as a separate attack
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 13, 2016
@DPennyway If you cast Freezing Sphere to create a slingstone bead, and then cast it again, can you use Extra Attack to throw both at once? yes, you would hurl each one as a separate attack
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 13, 2016
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