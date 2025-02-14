If you are Prone under the effect of Haste does it take half your total movement to stand?

Hi @jeremyecrawford, if you are under the effect of Haste and Knocked Prone does it take half your total Hasted movement to stand? — Craig Barrett (@cbarrett410) November 28, 2016

Standing up requires an amount of movement equal to half your speed, not equal to half your potential movement for the turn. #DnD https://t.co/ub876mh7EI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016

@GrantsHeroDoes that mean a high level monk spends more movement to stand up from prone than a low level monk? The proportion (50%) doesn't change, but the quantity does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016