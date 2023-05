@JeremyECrawford if two wizards stand next to each other and both cast Antimagic field at the same time, what happens? Does it change if they stand 15 feet apart?

Want to know what happens when two antimagic fields overlap? Take a look at the last sentence of the spell. Hint: the spheres have no effect on each other. #DnD https://t.co/OOgIJ2oFMT

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018