If someone has a longsword +1, and Dispel Magic is cast on the sword, does the sword become mundane?

    • tideoftime says:

      That was in some previous editions, but not so relative to 5E’s metaphysics. (Some DMs from previous eds — or from Pathfinder — homebrew that as still being true, but it isn’t for 5E.)

