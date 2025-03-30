@JeremyECrawford If someone has a longsword +1, and Dispel Magic is cast on the sword, does the sword become mundane? #DnD
— George (@DMGRRHero) December 6, 2016
Does dispel magic have any effect on a magic item? Search for "dispel magic" in the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/WWVq6Y8bNj #DnD https://t.co/0leS6tr8YE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016
2 thoughts on “If someone has a longsword +1, and Dispel Magic is cast on the sword, does the sword become mundane?”
Dispel Magic makes magical items and effects inert, magic weapons and items for d4 turns, and artifacts for d2 turns I believe
That was in some previous editions, but not so relative to 5E’s metaphysics. (Some DMs from previous eds — or from Pathfinder — homebrew that as still being true, but it isn’t for 5E.)