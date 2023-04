@JeremyECrawford If Planar Ally is cast using a Necklace of Prayer bead, does the casting time change from 1 minute to 1 action? #DnD

A necklace of prayer beads lets you cast a spell it contains as a bonus action, regardless of the spell's normal casting time. For more about how the necklace works, see page 182 of the Dungeon Master's Guide. #DnD https://t.co/HGPwO4GSKw

