If my character dies from 6 levels of exhaustion, how many levels of exhaustion do they have if resurrected?

@JeremyECrawford If my character dies from 6 levels of exhaustion, and someone casts revivify/raise dead/resurrection on them, do they come back to life? If so, how many levels of exhaustion do they have?
— Eric Green (@quadhund) December 8, 2017
If you had levels of exhaustion when you died, they're not meant to be present if you come back to life, unless they're the result of a lingering curse or some other magic. This fact is an unintended gap in the rules. #DnD https://t.co/Pe79uae4FI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2017