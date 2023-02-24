If my character dies from 6 levels of exhaustion, how many levels of exhaustion do they have if resurrected?

@JeremyECrawford If my character dies from 6 levels of exhaustion, and someone casts revivify/raise dead/resurrection on them, do they come back to life? If so, how many levels of exhaustion do they have?

If you had levels of exhaustion when you died, they're not meant to be present if you come back to life, unless they're the result of a lingering curse or some other magic. This fact is an unintended gap in the rules. #DnD https://t.co/Pe79uae4FI

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 12, 2017