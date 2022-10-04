If most Waterdavians use chamberpots, then how does the sewer fill up?

Ed, if most Waterdavians commonly use chamberpots, then how does the sewer fill up? Are there household drains or something else? The sewers fill from the "bottom" with the incoming tides (which also wash the sewers out, though there are catch-gratings), and fill from the "top" with rain and (very frequent) shore-fog/seamist runoff from all the streets (which are fed by roof downspouts, etc.).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 1, 2022