If more than an hour has passed during rest period and the DM calls for initiative, can players choose to receive the benefits of the short rest?

if more than an hour has passed during any given rest period & the DM calls for initiative, can players choose to receive the benefits of the short rest they have earned, or does the call for initiative invalidate the 60+ minutes of rest that have occurred?

A short rest and a long rest are separate things in the D&D rules. You decide which one you're taking when you start the rest. That said, a DM might allow a truncated long rest to confer the benefits of a short rest if it was at least 1 hour long. Doing so breaks nothing.

I’m sorry, but that doesn’t jive. That may have been the RAI, but the rule simply says “an X rest is a period of downtime Y long.” You’re now saying that calling a long rest & resting 7 hours is not a short rest unless your DM is nice?

That's dumb. Maybe RAI, but not RAW. I'm glad to answer rules questions, and I'm happy to provide further clarification. That said, I avoid answering questions that are tainted by open insult. If you'd like to have a constructive conversation about RAW vs. RAI, please compose a new tweet.

I'll take a stab at a constructive follow up: Could you please expand on separating the two explicitly? It seems like both are simply meeting time and activity requirements. Is there a situation where it's important that they're separate? I don't see a "You must choose" anywhere.