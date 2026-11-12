@ChrisPerkinsDnD If I True Polymorph a stone into a pig, is it "real" enough to produce offspring if I mate it with a regular pig?
— Jeff Urciuoli (@4D4plus4is4D8) June 13, 2016
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 14, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD If I True Polymorph a stone into a pig, is it "real" enough to produce offspring if I mate it with a regular pig?
— Jeff Urciuoli (@4D4plus4is4D8) June 13, 2016
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 14, 2016
One thought on “If I True Polymorph a stone into a pig…”
oh boy, we can create souls. neat. Step off god, I got this. ..lol Would be funny if his grandchildren developed stoneskin.