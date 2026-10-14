@DPennywayDM ruling: If I ready an action to attack someone when they move close to me, would you grant my attack advantage? #RogueSynergy not sure i would. would set up sneak attack, sure, but not seeing why advantage would come into play — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 12, 2016

@mikemearls To me it's a bit like a mini surprise; they're expecting you to act on your turn, not theirs. — Dee Pennyway (@DPennyway) May 12, 2016

@mikemearls That being said, letting a rogue treat it similarly to an opportunity attack is a nice way to convey that on the fly. — Dee Pennyway (@DPennyway) May 12, 2016