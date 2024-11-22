@JeremyECrawford if I have 120ft movement speed, 2 actions and a cunning action. could I dash 3 times in a turn? if so how far could I move — Austinn (@AjH_007) September 20, 2016

Dash adds X to your movement on your turn, where X = your speed. If you have more than one action, you can take Dash more than once. #DnD https://t.co/ZafYHnbHhS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2016

@AjH_007 Out of curiosity, how is your speed 120 feet? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2016