#DnD @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD If grappling is opposed STR/DEX check why some monsters have escape DC? ie. Tree Blight #CoS — The October Geek (@mjsoctober) May 23, 2017

The introduction to the Monster Manual explains how to read a stat block, including how monsters grapple (see p. 11). #DnD https://t.co/CGYl0WwByG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017

@mjsoctoberBeen playing #DnD for 30 yrs. Know how to read a stat block, thanks. I’m asking why monsters in 5e grapple differently from PCs. Why not 1/2 That's a different question, indeed. Before I proceed, have you read "Grapple Rules for Monsters" (MM, 11)? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017

@mjsoctober Yes read it & see from your other reply it is basically to speed up play. Good to know. I will use opposed checks when I DM. TY for reply. Controlling the DC is just as important to the design. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017

@JeremyECrawford In other words, what was the design reason? To make it easier? Opposed rolls would be more dramatic. — The October Geek (@mjsoctober) May 23, 2017

Monsters typically use escape DCs for their exceptional grappling abilities so that we can control the DCs and speed up play. #DnD https://t.co/xEoO9rFKHl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017

@armando_doval @mjsoctober To be super clear: monsters don’t grapple differently from PCs. They can still grapple “normally” by taking the Attack action. That's correct, Armando. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017