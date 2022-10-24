#DnD @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD If grappling is opposed STR/DEX check why some monsters have escape DC? ie. Tree Blight #CoS
— The October Geek (@mjsoctober) May 23, 2017
The introduction to the Monster Manual explains how to read a stat block, including how monsters grapple (see p. 11). #DnD https://t.co/CGYl0WwByG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017
@mjsoctoberBeen playing #DnD for 30 yrs. Know how to read a stat block, thanks. I’m asking why monsters in 5e grapple differently from PCs. Why not 1/2 That's a different question, indeed. Before I proceed, have you read "Grapple Rules for Monsters" (MM, 11)?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017
@mjsoctober Yes read it & see from your other reply it is basically to speed up play. Good to know. I will use opposed checks when I DM. TY for reply. Controlling the DC is just as important to the design.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017
@JeremyECrawford In other words, what was the design reason? To make it easier? Opposed rolls would be more dramatic.
— The October Geek (@mjsoctober) May 23, 2017
Monsters typically use escape DCs for their exceptional grappling abilities so that we can control the DCs and speed up play. #DnD https://t.co/xEoO9rFKHl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017
@armando_doval @mjsoctober To be super clear: monsters don’t grapple differently from PCs. They can still grapple “normally” by taking the Attack action. That's correct, Armando.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017
@mjsoctober @SlyFlourish @JamesIntrocasoBeen having debate with @JeremyECrawford re Escape DCs for monsters that grapple. Interested in your take. 1/2 To be clear, I'm not debating with you. I briefly explained the design. I encourage you to tinker with the rules however you like.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 23, 2017