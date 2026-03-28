If a wizard casts Animate Dead on the corpse of a giant, does it change the stats?

@JeremyECrawford if a wizard casts Animate Dead on the corpse of, for example, a giant, does it change the stats at all? — Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) February 8, 2016

Animate dead works only on the corpse or bones of a Small or Medium humanoid. #DnD https://t.co/0pcCaTXWWT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2016