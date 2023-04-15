Bonus actions. There's a lot of doubts on what you can or can't do with them. Also, if a spell or feature provides an additional action, when does the bonus action happen? Thanks!

If a rule says something can be done as a bonus action, that thing can be done as a bonus action. And you can take only one bonus action on your turn. If a rule doesn't say you can do something as a bonus action, that thing can't be done as a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/HWSyYF1t5f

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2018