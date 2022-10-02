if a raging barbarian takes one damage that is reduced to zero, does rage drop?

@JeremyECrawford if a raging barbarian makes no attack, but takes one damage that is reduced to zero, does rage drop?

@pinkrosegamerBut is that the same as not taking damage? For the purposes of, say, storm cleric pushing a creature back? If you took no damage, you didn't take any damage.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017