if a raging barbarian takes one damage that is reduced to zero, does rage drop?

@JeremyECrawford if a raging barbarian makes no attack, but takes one damage that is reduced to zero, does rage drop?
— Colin Shopp (@colinshopp) May 3, 2017
Taking 0 damage is the same as taking no damage. #DnD https://t.co/72EwleLQdP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017
@pinkrosegamerBut is that the same as not taking damage? For the purposes of, say, storm cleric pushing a creature back? If you took no damage, you didn't take any damage.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017