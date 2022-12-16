@JeremyECrawford If a raging barbarian is polymorphed through the spell Polymorph, is the rage still ongoing? — Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) September 6, 2017

Polymorph replaces your game statistics, including class features, with those of the beast. If you're a barbarian, you lose Rage. #DnD https://t.co/iTZhmWAE01 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017