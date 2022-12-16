@JeremyECrawford If a raging barbarian is polymorphed through the spell Polymorph, is the rage still ongoing?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) September 6, 2017
Polymorph replaces your game statistics, including class features, with those of the beast. If you're a barbarian, you lose Rage. #DnD https://t.co/iTZhmWAE01
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017
What if you get polymorphed into a barbarian?The polymorph spell turns you into a monster that has the beast creature type.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017
One thought on “If a raging barbarian is polymorphed through the spell Polymorph, is the rage still ongoing?”
What if the Barbarian is True Polymorphed into another Barbarian? 😛