If a polymorphed reverts due to suffocation, do they now have full lungs?

@JeremyECrawford If a target under the effects of polymorph reverts due to dropping to 0 hp from suffocation, do they now have full lungs? — Dior Saursi (@Dior_Saursi) May 31, 2016

If you're suffocating and change forms, you're still suffocating, unless the new form counteracts it somehow. #DnD https://t.co/7XtK85jH7D — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Dior_Saursi so, if polymorphed into a fish, and you suffocate on land, revert back to humanoid = breathing or no? — Chris Martin (@CMSLOPOrion) June 5, 2016