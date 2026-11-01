If a polymorphed reverts due to suffocation, do they now have full lungs?

@JeremyECrawford If a target under the effects of polymorph reverts due to dropping to 0 hp from suffocation, do they now have full lungs?
— Dior Saursi (@Dior_Saursi) May 31, 2016
If you're suffocating and change forms, you're still suffocating, unless the new form counteracts it somehow. #DnD https://t.co/7XtK85jH7D
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Dior_Saursi so, if polymorphed into a fish, and you suffocate on land, revert back to humanoid = breathing or no?
— Chris Martin (@CMSLOPOrion) June 5, 2016
If you assume a form that can breathe in the environment that was suffocating your previous form, you breathe. #DnD https://t.co/fBnzc1Fuh1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 5, 2016