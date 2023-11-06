If a player has Polearm Master feat, but is using a spear or quarterstaff 1 hand with a shield, does the feat still apply?

@JeremyECrawford If a player has Polearm Master feat, but is using a spear or quarterstaff 1h with a shield, does the feat still apply? i.e. he/she is not using the weapon 2h as a "polearm."

The Polearm Master feat's benefits work with spears and quarterstaffs, whether or not you're wielding those weapons with two hands.

The feat contains no requirements about hands.

Also, the word "polearm" has no special rules meaning in D&D. #DnD https://t.co/WSbutvFbnN

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 10, 2020