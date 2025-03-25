@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford If a ghost possesses a magic-user, can it cast spells? or are they "class features"?
— Chris Worcester (@ChrisWhisker) November 29, 2016
Spellcasting is a class feature. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/cpcwyfgyH6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 29, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @ChrisWhisker @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Even a sorcerer? Their magic use is innate, therefore a physical attribute, no?
— Alan Minarik (@aminarik) November 29, 2016
Many classes have a feature in their Class Features section called Spellcasting—meaning it's a class feature. #DnD https://t.co/hVsnIrGIpw
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016