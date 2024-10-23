Hey Jeremy got a question for you again, if a familiar casts a spell, is it a seperate concentration or does is it the PC’
If you cast a concentration spell through your familiar, you must concentrate. #DnD https://t.co/87SiRPlgzE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 23, 2016
Has this been updated according to Mike Mearls then?https://www.sageadvice.eu/2017/12/27/if-a-wizard-casts-a-touch-spell-on-his-familiar-and-then-turns-invisible-when-the-spell-is-delivered/